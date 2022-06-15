By Shehu Mubarak Suleiman

Gamji said ‘Rise’ and you rose

Slowly, you became a sight to behold

You opened your legs

And birthed a President like Umaru

You rang your bells

And hundreds assembled

You opened the book

And flipped the pages

Dishing out wisdom all through the ages

You set the pace

And called others to follow

Your little eyes were set on tomorrow

Gamji said ‘Rise’ and you rose

Of all your beauty

Where shall I begin?

The busyness of your gates

Or the buildings from within?

The rise of your reigns

Some raging tides and regimes

Or all that fire

That has refused to be dimmed?

Words are lost in my mouth

To use in describing the

Wits you command

To use in painting a picture

Of the minds that you mould

And the legacy you still uphold

Come, tell me

What is your secret?

Teach me your religion

I’ll worship morning and night

Generations speak of your pedigree

How you stooped to give birth to colleges

How jaws drop on seeing your elegance

These words are not worthy

This ink is not enough

I stand today to sing your praise

Of lives you have touched from yesteryears

Of souls you have fed of your waters

Of children you have nurtured with your milk

Shall I talk about kings out of your orifice?

Or academics from all discipline

Shall I talk about the beauty of your edifice

Or the gratitude of all your pilgrims?

These walls know nothing like silence

Your laboratories are not for aesthetics

You flood your roads with seas of humanity

You have corridors of sin and profanity

Your libraries are headed for eternity

So, when you flap your wings, offsprings disperse

You shake your fur, and seekers emerge

You cry for help, and thousands appear

Many have sought shade under this umbrella

They brought you water

You sat and carved fountains

You met them as stones

In them, you built mountains

They walked to you as deserts

And you led them to oases

For thee is their refuge

And thee is their fort.

Shehu Mubarak Sulaiman is a Nigerian writer and a nurse

