The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Mele Kyari and the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, have commended the founder and Group Managing Director of Rainoil Limited, Gabriel Ogbechie, for the successes and profitability recorded in the last 25 years.

This came as Ogbechie stated that the company is positioned for the global energy transition.

Speaking at the company’s 25th anniversary/Gala nite, Kyari noted that Rainoil, which started as a mere idea, had grown to become a major player in the downstream sector of the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

He said: “We are here today to celebrate a gentle man, his vision, determination, courage, hard work and consistency.

“All of those were espoused when he came here to tell us about the history and how Rainoil came to be and to where it is today.

“Nigeria needed more stable and prosperous companies in the nation’s oil and gas industry and in other sectors of the economy, adding that the country needs companies that have succeeded and stayed up to 50 years plus as witnessed in other countries.

“In Rainoil Limited, we have no doubt that with the foundation that has been laid and the leadership of Dr. Ogbechie, that this can only last forever. This is a going concern, and here we celebrate.”

On his part, Gov. Abiodun, who was a former Chairman of the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN), said the story of Ogbechie and his company was the, “story of a young focused, dynamic, purposeful, dedicated, resilient, determined, audacious Nigerian entrepreneur. Of course, it’s no gainsaying that he has been very successful at that.

“When I listened to the story of Rainoil, I was touched. I’m sure most of you know that this was an industry that I was before I got the call to join politics and I rose to become the Chairman of the downstream section of the oil and gas industry.

“I hope those that are here that are upcoming consider the Rainoil story as a testimony that should inspire every young man, that truly indeed, you can make it with a dint of hard work.”

In his remarks, Ogbechie said the company started as a vision in the early 90s while he was working with Ascon Oil Limited and was on a monthly salary of N30,000.

According to him, “One day, I sat down and asked myself a question: Gabriel, what else can you do and earn N30,000 a month. I then realised that I could sell just one 30,000 litre truck of diesel and make N30,000 and go and sleep till the next month.”