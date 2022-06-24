By Ugochukwu Alaribe – Umuahia

The Chairman of Obingwa council ,Abia State, Chief Michael Ibe Nwoke ,has been suspended by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ward 7 Alaukwu ,Ohanze,over anti party activities.

Chairman of the PDP in Ward 7,Alaukwu Ohanze, Mr.Ahamefula Egbulefu, disclosed that the council boss was suspended by Ward executive committee of the PDP over anti party activities.

Nwoke ,who was elected chairman of the council in December 2020,is said to have decamped to the Young Peoples Party,YPP, where he is contesting for the Obingwa/ Osisioma Ngwa/ Ugwunagbo federal constituency in the House of Representatives.

However, the Chairman told journalists that he had resigned as a member of the PDP in Ward 7,Alaukwu,Ohanze, Obingwa council, since 23rd May,2022.

He said,” I submitted my letter of resignation letter from the party on 23rd May,2022 ,which was received on 25th May,2022,acknowledged by the ward chairman,Mr.Aham Egbulefu, who suspended me.

“This is laughable ,unexpected and uncalled for. Who do you suspend someone who is nor a member of your party? Aham Egbulefu should put his acts together and think of better things to do than being used against me.

“Recall that on May 22,2022,I withdrew from the PDP primaries because of the fake 3 man adhoc delegates list manufactured for the primaries against the will of the people.

“I have also resigned my position as ALGON chairman ,Abia State,on 31st May,2022.

“I do not owe the PDP anything. I made sure I concluded everything related to the PDP before the end of May 2022.”

