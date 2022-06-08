By Steve Oko

Mayor Lucky Igbokwe (Don Lulu) who came second during the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship primaries in Abia State, has pledged support for the governorship candidate, Professor Uche Ikonne.

Mayor Igbokwe made the pledge while addressing his supporters Wednesday at Umuawa Alocha Community Primary School Umuahia.

He urged his supporters to transfer their support to the PDP governorship candidate, Professor Uche Ikonne.

The UN Mayor of Peace pledged to mobilise his supporters to deliver Ikonne; Speaker of the State House of Assembly and House of Representatives candidate for Ikwuano-Umuahia federal constituency, Hon. Chinedum Orji, and other PDP candidates in the 2023 election.

He said that he had interfaced with Ikonne under who gave him assurances that he would integrate some of his programmes in his manifesto.

The Entertainment guru who said he joined the race to give Abia youths a sense of belonging, said “the future is still bright”.

Igbokwe who vowed never to dump the PDP, urged other aspirants who are still aggrieved to let go and help to rebuild the party.

In his remark, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Rt. Hon. Christopher Enweremadu, thanked Igbokwe for his wise decision to throw his weight behind the party’s flag bearer Ikonne.

Enweremadu who came with the former Leader of the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Humphrey Azubuike, said Igbokwe fought like a gallant soldier having come second in the race.

The former Speaker said Igbokwe displayed the spirit of sportsmanship as most of other aspirants had decamped to other parties.

He accused other aspirants of coming to scatter the party, while hailing Igbokwe as a party loyalist.

Enweremadu promised that the PDP flag bearer, Ikonne, would always consult with Igbokwe and give him a sense of belonging.

He also said that himself and Igbokwe “still have future in Abia politics.”

Enweremadu urged the people to support Ikonne; Orji, and all PDP candidates in the 2023 elections.