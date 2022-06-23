By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Abia State government has offered N5 million reward to anyone who can volunteer useful information that could lead to the rescue of the kidnapped former Chief Medical Director of the State Teaching Hospital, ABSUTH, Aba, Prof. Uwadinachi Iweha.

Iweha, who was kidnapped on Sunday, 6th June 2022, at about 4 pm in front of his residence, at Umuajameze Ezeleke village, Umuopara in Umuahia South council area, is yet to be seen since the incident.

The situation has heightened fears about the safety of the popular medical doctor.

The Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, had last week, embarked on an indefinite strike over Iweha’s abduction. The doctors had said there was no way they would continue to provide maximum services since they are no longer safe and urged the State government and security apparatus to do all that is necessary to secure Iweha’s release.

In a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Chris Ezem, the government said it is deploying all necessary measures and resources to ensure the release of the medical doctor.

“Government is offering a handsome reward of the sum of N5 million to anyone or group with useful information that will lead to the rescue of Prof. Iweha from his abductors and the arrest of the abductors. Government will continue to discharge its responsibility of securing the lives and properties of all residents of the state,” the statement read in part.

Assuring that security and welfare of the people remain paramount to the Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu administration, the government tasked residents to be security conscious and report any movements to the security agencies.