. No, you come to poach losers in our party, make them your Kings – PDP

By Steve Oko

The Leader of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, in Abia State and member representing Aba South state constituency, Hon Obinna Ichita, has accused the Abia State Government of sponsoring moles to destabilise APGA in the state.

Ichita who made the allegation when the 184 ward Chairmen, 17 Local Government Chairmen and other stakeholders came on solidarity rally at the APGA state secretariat in Umuahia, said that APGA had no factions but some moles working for Government were trying to foment troubles.

The lawmaker explained that some people who attempted to manipulate the party’s governorship primaries but could, decided to connive with the ruling party to destabilise APGA so as to weaken its chances in 2023.

He said that the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, felt threatened by the growing good will for APGA across the state.

But in a swift response, the Vice Chairman of the PDP cum its Publicity Secretary, Elder Amah Abraham, dismissed the allegation as ridiculous.

Abraham said that PDP had survived over the years and that part of its strategies was not to plant moles in the opposition parties.

He rather claimed that ” it is these small parties that come to take those who fail election in our primaries and make them Kings”.

Ichita claimed that APGA was the only party that could provide Ndigbo the platform to recover their lost ground in the power equilibrum of the country.

He thanked the Ward and LGA Chairmen of the party for passing vote of confidence on the Rev. Augustine Ehiemere-led State Working Committee, SWC of the party.

Ichita who said that APGA was determined to wrestle power from the PDP in 2023, enjoined the party faithful to remain commited in their support for the governorship candidate and other contestants on the platform of the party.

Speaking earlier, Hon. Divine Nnamdi; Nduka Izuchukwu, who read the resolution of the Ward Chairmen, and League of LG Secretaries, declared support for the party’s governorship candidate, Professor Greg Ibe; and total loyalty for the party leadership.

The resolution read in part: “We are completely aligned with the state working committee in their objective management of the Abia APGA, bringing it in tune with the dictates of scientific party management. This singular approach produced candidates at the various primaries from the state house of assembly, house of Representatives, senate and governorship.

” It is worthy of note that the above-stated primaries were conducted in an atmosphere of due process and internal democracy and therefore the freest primaries ever held by APGA in Abia State.

“As a result of the foregoing, we canvas the withdrawal of all litigations against the state working committee and the candidates. Our mission is to stand by our candidates to prosecute the general elections to a conclusive end.

“Recalcitrant to our avowed position will suffer the wrath of the ward Chairmen who conducted the 3 man delegation Congress, not excluding delisting such persons from our respective wards.We believe in a new Abia for the good of all.”