By Steve Oko

The leadership tussle rocking the Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has become history as the factions, Saturday, agreed to put their differences together and unite as one party ahead of the 2023 polls.

The reconciliation which was massively attended by various gladiators of the factions and party faithful was held at the Ntalakwu Oboro, country home of APC chieftain, Emeka Atuma in Ikwuano Local Government.

At the historic reconciliation meeting christined ‘Ntalakwu Declaration’ the gladiators and their foot soldiers agreed to bury their hatchets and collapse their structures to forge a united front under the leadership of Ikechi Emenike, who they said “is the authentic governorship candidate of the party for the 2023 election”.

Former state Chairmen of Abia APC, Donatus Nwankpa, and Fabian Nwankwo were on hand to affirm the reconciliation.

Nwankpa who was at the helm of the factional wranglings was on hand to preach peace and reconciliation and urged party members to jettison divisive activities and embrace the only one APC in Abia recognised by the national secretariat of the party.

In his remarks, Nwankpa said that time had come for APC to be united and wrestle power from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

He accused the PDP of sponsoring people to distabilise and weaken the APC ahead of the 2023 polls.

“The people of Abia have been crying for APC to save them from slavery”, he said.

“Today, we have achieved reconciliation. Today is the end of factionalisation in Abia APC. There will be harmonisation and total integration with participatory role for every party member.”

Similarly, Nwankwo said the days of hostilities were over and that the party was in for a new dawn.

The new sense of unity was loudly echoed in the seven-point resolution adopted and affirmed at the meeting and read by the former Speaker of Abia House of Assembly, Martin Azubuike, who was in the factional camp before.

In their resolution, the party leaders and stakeholders affirmed Emenike as leader and governorship candidate of Abia APC with Dr Kingsley Ononogbu as the State Chairman.

Addressing the gathering of party leaders, stakeholders, elders and members, Emenike described the reconciliation in the Abia APC as “the first major step in the long journey to Abia Government House”.