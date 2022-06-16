.

The Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in Abia State, Prof. Eleazer Uche Ikonne has said Trade and Investment will be a major Pillar of his administration if elected as governor come May 2023.

The Guber candidate stated this when he played host to Traders from All the Markets in the state.

The delegation led by the Commisioner for Trade and Investment, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, assured Prof. Ikonne of the total support of traders across the state before, during and after the election.

The traders said their endorsement of Prof Ikonne as the next Governor of Abia State was a result of an extensive review of all the candidates jostling for Abia Governorship position in the forthcoming 2023 elections.

According to the traders, having read and studied the development blue prints and policies of Prof Ikonne which is in tune with the developmental policy of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s administration, considering his past antecedents in the education sector where he rose to the position of Vice Chancellor of Abia State University, Uturu, his exceptional charisma and demonstrated commitment to the further growth and development of Abia State, the traders considered it “very imperative to endorse the Abia State PDP governorship candidate”.

As a further show of support, the group donated some campaign materials

to Prof. Ikonne.

Responding to the Traders, Prof Ikonne applauded and appreciated the gesture from them and reaffirmed that his administration shall prioritize Trade and Investment, as it would be a cardinal focus of his administration.

According to him:

“Continuity drives development. You cannot abandon the already built infrastructures for new ones, our administration shall improve on already developed infrastructure by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu,

“I will prioritize Trade and Investment. I am happy with work done so far by the Governor, and also the Commisioner for Trade and Investment, Chief John Okiyi Kalu,

“My pledge to you all is that I will carry you along in this journey for the growth and development of our State”, he concluded.