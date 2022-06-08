By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Former Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of defunct Diamond Bank Pl, Dr. Alex Otti, has vowed not to take salary, but serve free of charge if elected governor of Abia State in the 2023 governorship election.

Otti, who left the APC for the Labour party, polled 454 votes to emerge unopposed during the governorship primary election of the party held in Umuahia.

Making his victory speech after emerging the governorship candidate, Otti explained that he would rather donate his salary to humanitarian and developmental causes that would benefit the less privileged people in the state.

The ex bank chief promised to ensure good governance and reduce the cost of governance to free funds for development of the state.

He said, “If you elect me your governor in 2023, I will serve you for free, I will take no salary for the duration of my government. I would rather donate the salary to humanitarian and developmental causes that will benefit the underprivileged people in the state. The cost of governance will also be reduced to the barest minimum. The money of the state will be used to work for the state. There would be no room for sharp practices capable of denying the people good governance.”

Assuring that he has the capacity to move the state from the era of bad governance to prosperity, Otti solicited the support of the people of the state to ensure that Labour Party wins the governorship election.

He pledged to pay off the arrears of salaries, pensions and gratuities owed in the state as well as pursue industrialization, quality education, agricultural policies to reduce rural –urban migration.

He said, “You have started a movement which no cabal can stop. We are the party the majority of people who deserves good leadership in the state are looking for. The symbol of our party is human beings, I therefore urge to join me as we work hard to win the 2023 governorship election and make life easier for our people.

“We shall move in with courage to upset the backlog of unpaid salaries, stop insecurity, bad roads and poor health care delivery because we have all takes to make a difference. We will activate industrialization in the state to move our people to prosperity, through education, agriculture policies and reduce rural urban migration”.

Earlier, the party delegates had elected Hon. Ginger Onwusibe and Hon. Darlington Nwokocha, as the party’s candidates for Isiala Ngwa North/South federal Constituency and Abia Central senatorial district, respectively.