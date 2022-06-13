….Urge losers to withdraw litigation

By Steve Oko

The Chairmen of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, in the 17 Local Government Areas of Abia State, have adopted, and pledged their unflinching support for the party’s governorship flag bearer in the 2023 election, Professor Greg Ibe.

Rising from an emergency meeting in Umuahia yesterday, the Local Government party Chairmen, urged all those who lost at the May 29 governorship primaries to immediately withdraw every pending litigation at the court and throw their support behind the party’s candidate.

The body of Local Government Chairmen of APGA, described the governorship primaries as the most peaceful and credible since the history of APGA in the state, and urged all contestants to accept the verdict of the delegates in good faith.

They said that since Professor Ibe emerged as the choice of the delegates, the body of APGA Council Chairmen had no option but to adopt him, vowing to stop at nothing in ensuring his triumph at the 2023 poll.

The LG party Chairman who said they had the backing of all the ward Chairmen across the stated warned that they would not tolerate any action by anybody suspected to be negating the electoral fortunes of the party in 2023.

According to a communiqué issued after their meeting, the motion for Ibe’s adoption was moved by Chief Nkem Ogwo (Ukwa East LGA Chairman), and seconded by Comrade Sylvester Okafor (Umunneochi).

The communiqué made available to Vanguard newspapers read in part: ” We the body of Local Government Chairmen of APGA pledge that our unalloyed loyalty for our party’s flag bearer, Greg Ibe is sacrosanct and irrevocable.

“We note that Professor Greg Ibe emerged as our party’s candidate in line with our party’s constitution and INEC guidelines at the governorship primaries held on May 29.

” We declare that the primary flourished in an environment of internal democracy hitherto alien to APGA in Abia State. For that reason, all those who lost should join forces with the winner and work for the victory of our great party in 2023.

” All litigants against the people’s mandate are kindly advised to sheath their swords for the sake of Abians and humanity.”

Professor Ibe had secured 283 out of the 482 total votes cast to emerge the flag bearer at the primaries held at Kolping Society Umuahia.

Etigwe Uwa, SAN, came second with 148 votes while Gen. Ijioma N Ijioma (retd), came third with 36 votes.

Chief Chikwe Udensi came last with only 12 votes while three votes were voided.

While Uwa had a handshake with the winner, Ijioma and Udensi later said they had gone to court to challenge the outcome of the exercise.