By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–THE Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, has tasked Abia State Government and security agencies to redouble their efforts to secure the release of its abducted member, Dr. Uwadinachi Iweha.

Iweha was reportedly abducted in front of his country home in Umuajameze Umuopara in Umuahia South Local Government Area of the state on June 6, 2022, and has not been released or heard about since then.

The national leadership of NMA, reacting to the development in a statement by its president, Dr Uche Ojinmah, Sunday night, tasked the Inspector General of Police, IGP to create a deliberate policy to prevent the kidnap of doctors, other health care workers, and their families

The statement read: “The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has followed keenly for a week the unfolding saga

following the kidnap of our distinguished Medical elder in Abia state, Dr. Uwadinachi Iweha.

“We have noted the spirited efforts by our Abia State branch to secure his release which has, for now, yielded no fruit.

“The NMA condemn the kidnap of Dr. Iweha and calls on the Government of Abia State and security agencies to redouble their effort in securing the release of our distinguished medical

elder.

“We call on the kidnappers to search their conscience and see if it is right to keep in forced captivity an elder that has spent most of his life in the service of humanity.

“The Inspector-General of Police should create a deliberate policy to prevent the kidnap of doctors, other Health care workers and their families as a tool for reduction of the medical brain drain in Nigeria.

“The Nigerian Medical Association is looking forward to receiving the news of the safe release of Dr. Iweha.

” We shall not take kindly to anymore waste of scarce medical skills.

The time for action is now.”