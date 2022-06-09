.

By Joseph Erunke

THE Chief Security Officer, CSO, to the late Head of State, General Sani Abacha, Major Hamza Al-Mustapha, rtd, has emerged as the presidential candidate of the Action Alliance, AA in the 2023 general elections.

Major Al-Mustapha,emerged victorious defeating another contestant,Samson Odupitan, after two other aspirants, Felix Osakwe and Tunde Kelani, withdrew from the race and pledged their support to him.

The retired major polled 506 votes to defeat Odupitan, his opponent who got 215.

Chairman of AA, Kenneth Udeza, had while addressing the delegates, said 842 delegates were accredited to elect the four flagbearers using option A4.

But Odupitan insisted that he was contesting the presidential primary to take care of the interest of the masses of the country.

He pledged to address the social, economic and political crises currently bedeviling the country if elected President.

Similarly, Al-Mustapha told the delegates that his experience as a military officer for 35 years and while working with Abacha would enable him to tackle the nation’s embarrassing security challenges.

Al-Mustapha said, “I’m a humble person and I have what it takes to contain the insecurity ravaging the country.

” I am a Nigerian who believes in the unity of the country. I remain patriotic despite the humiliation I had suffered in my 35 years of service.

“The unity of Nigeria is not negotiable and the Action Alliance had the structures to unite the country, being the party for the masses, with members across the country.”

Odupitan, after poll congratulated Al-Mustapha for the victory and pledged to work with him.

The retired major expressed delight with the show of love he received from his party executive, members and the delegates.

He promised not to disappoint the trust they reposed in him if he eventually win the presidential election next year.