A poll conducted by Run to Win revealed that young Nigerians are unlikely to vote in the 2023 elections, with 53% of Gen Zs and millennials believing their votes will not count.

With the major political parties having concluded their primaries to select their candidates for elective office, the focus has begun to slowly turn towards young voters and their possible role in Nigeria’s 2023 general elections. Nigeria’s youth population is among the highest on the continent–young voters are ostensibly 65% of the country’s roughly 90 million registered voters—yet electoral and political participation remains stunningly low. In talking to young voters in two states, Run to Win can offer a glimpse of the factors influencing young voters and their perceived barriers to participation.

One-third of young people in Lagos State stated that they are not likely to vote in the 2023 election. What’s more, 59% of Generation Z (18 – 25 years) confirmed that they are more unlikely to vote as against 41% of the millennials (26 – 35 years). In addition, more women (59%) than men (41%) in the state are unlikely to vote. In comparison, just 5% of young people sampled in Cross River State are not likely or cannot confirm that they will vote in the 2023 election. Gen Z is even more unlikely to vote than millennials.

More than half of young people in Lagos State said that they are yet to collect their PVCs, although more than half explained that they are still likely to get their PVCs before the 2023 election. In Cross River, 1 out of every 10 young person is yet to collect their PVCs. In both states, 18 to 25-year-olds were the least likely to have obtained their PVC. However, more than three-quarters of them hope to get one before the 2023 election.

It is not just systemic mistrust of elections. Other issues? Lack of trustworthy candidates (32%), bad governance (29%), insecurity/violence during elections (26%), and not owning a Permanent Voters Card (24%). For those unlikely to get their PVCs, 32% explained that the process is time-consuming and cumbersome, 26% said that they have no interest in politics or voting, and 24% explained that they either believe that their votes will not count or do not have a candidate that they trust. 5% responded that they do not know how to get their PVCs.

“With the Nigerian Youth Election Perception and Motivation Report, we believe that identifying and understanding key issues underlying youth voter apathy and turnout in Nigerian elections will help key stakeholders and government create and implement solutions before the 2023 general elections,” said Remi Ogunkayo, Run To Win’s political director. “We are currently witnessing a surge in voters’ registration among young Nigerians, but experts and informed citizens would argue that the major problem has consistently been extremely low turnouts, even among youths registered to vote.”

“There were about 51% of young people on the 2019 voters register, but only 28% showed up in the presidential election and 29% in governorship elections. Against the backdrop of challenging economic realities and a suspension of academic activities across public tertiary institutions nationwide, a better argument to support the importance of voter education and involvement in local and general elections probably does not exist,” he added.

The study sampled 1,000 young voters between 18 – 35 years, reflecting their general perceptions about elections in Nigeria, including their voting issues, patterns, behaviours, and trends. The report further emphasises RtW’s belief that the political representation of young men and women is crucial for a government seeking to transform Nigeria through elections.

There are 20 million permanent voter cards still yet to be collected.