The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON has said the 2022 hajj fare recently announced has a provision for $800 Basic Travel Allowance (BTA).

A statement signed by the Head, Public Affairs division of the commission, Fatima Sanda Usara stated that the announced “Hajj fare of maximum N2,496,815.29 (two million, four hundred and ninety-six thousand, eight hundred and fifteen Naira, twenty-nine kobo) is inclusive of their $800 Basic Travel Allowance (BTA).

NAHCON announced 2022 hajj fares for south, north and Maiduguri and Adamawa and Borno pilgrims

“Pilgrims from Southern Nigeria are to pay N2,496,815.29, while their counterparts from the Northern part of the country will pay N2, 449, 607.89. Adamawa and Borno states are to pay N2, 408, 197.89

Fatima Sanda said “similarly, intending pilgrims are to note that the announced Hajj fare of maximum N2,496,815.29 (two million, four hundred and ninety-six thousand, eight hundred and fifteen Naira, twenty-nine kobo) is inclusive of their $800 Basic Travel Allowance (BTA).