.

Eighty-year-old Chief Bodunde Daramola, and old Ondo State House of Assembly member, Hon Lanre Ogunsuyi, have emerged as the Social Democratic Party (SDP) House of Assembly candidates for Oye Local Government Constituency two and Moba Local Government Constituency one in Ekiti State.

Though it is being rumoured that the party only selected some people and sent their names to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as dummy candidates in the State. But State Chairman of the party, Dele Ekunola debunked the rumour, saying that “Only those who emerged as our party candidates were allowed to purchase Nomination Forms. Meaning that those who did not get Nomination Forms are already out of the race.”

For the three Senatorial Districts, Olowo Ajayi, Kayode Oke and Michael Owolabi emerged for South, North and Central respectively.

In the House of Representatives category, Toyin Obayemi emerged for Central Federal Constituency one, Adesoye Adesoji for Central two, Ayodele Fasuyi for South one, Oluyemi Ajayi (South two), Segun Oluwafemi (North one) and Bola Oladapo (North two).

Other House of Assembly candidates are Kola Fagbuaro (Ado 1), Wuraola Bosede (Ado II), Albert Oluleye (Efon), Goke Folademi (Ekiti East I), Omodele Babalola (Ekiti West I), Arike Oke (Emure), Oladeinde Ajayi (Ilejemeje), Olawale Joshua (Gbonyin), Akande Olurotimi (Ijero), Opeyemi Samuel (Ikere), Adedara Toyin (Ikere II), Titilayo Filani (Ikole I) and Samuel Ojo (Ikole II).

Broadcast journalists, Toyin Ayoola and Ayo Ajiboye emerged for Ekiti South West II and Ekiti West II respectively.

Others are; Dada Oluwarotimi (Irepodun/Ifelodun I), Mathew Oni (Irepodun/Ifelodun II), Joshua Isaac (Oye II), Saka Jimoh (Moba II), Ofere Samuel (Ise/Orun) and Ayenimo Patrick (Ekiti South West I).

In a statement on Monday, the SDP State Chairman had said “In compliance with Section 84 (9) of the Electoral Act (as amended), our candidates emerged through consensus arrangement and their names will be sent to INEC in accordance with Section 29 of the Electoral Act (as amended).

“It is a fact known to all that once this is done, it is only in the event of death or voluntary withdrawal by the candidates that can alter the names already submitted to INEC.

“Our party will not compel any candidate to withdraw as being speculated.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Section 33 of the Electoral Act (as amended) provided that ‘A political party shall not be allowed to change or substitute its candidate whose name has been submitted under section 29 of this Act, except in the case of death or withdrawal by the candidate: Provided that in the case of such withdrawal or death of a candidate, the political party affected shall, within 14 days of the occurrence of the event, hold a fresh primary election to produce and submit a fresh candidate to the Commission for the election concerned.’

“With above provision of the Electoral Act, even in the event of voluntary withdrawal of candidates or death, our party will conduct primary election to be monitored by INEC to elect another candidate.

“We therefore appeal to the aspirants who did not emerged as candidates not to despair. They should remain committed to the party and we assure that they will be adequately rewarded when we win the governorship election.”