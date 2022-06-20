… Chides FG Over Mambilla Hydro Power Station

By Femi Bolaji

The Pamanga, Dakka and adjoining Communities in Bali local government area of Taraba can finally heave a sigh of relief following the commencement of the 35 Kilo-meter Pamanga- Dakka road after 80 years of neglect.

The road project which was awarded at the cost of N10.3 billion and has neared 60% completion was officially flagged off on Sunday.

Governor Darius Ishaku who flagged off the project also took a swipe at the Federal Government over its assurances on the commencement of the Mambilla Hydro Power Station.

He noted that the state took the bull by the horn by awarding the construction of the federal road leading to the dam, despite neglect by the FG.

According to him, “the Marraraba- Baissa-Abong road that the state government awarded in 2017 and still under construction is the access road to the site of the Mambilla Hydro Power project.

“This is the only feasible road and federal government road leading to the dam for this project.

“We also understand that the Federal Government has ceased funding federal roads and I wonder how the Mambilla Hydro Power Station would be built if this road is not completed.

“This road is also pivotal because of the large food crop produce that is being transported from Taraba to other parts of the country.”

Speaking on the Panama-Dakka 35 kilo-meter road, Ishaku said the re-construction of the road had tarried since 1942.

He also noted that when completed it would serve as the shortest route and save residents of Ganye LGA in Adamawa 7 hours of transit time to Jalingo, Taraba state capital.

He also assured residents of the state that all ongoing projects under his administration would be completed before the expiration of his tenure next year.

Also speaking, the State Commissioner for Works, Irimiya HammaJulde, noted that the ongoing project had reached 21km and the state government has not failed the contractors in its financial obligations.

Also, Deputy Speaker of Taraba state House of Assembly, Hamman Adama and Chairman of Bali LGA, Musa Mahmud, in their separate remarks, lauded the state government for liberating communities along the Pamanga – Dakka with access road.