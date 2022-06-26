By Femi Bolaji

No fewer than 77 persons have tested positive to Human Immunodeficiency Virus, HIV, last week in Taraba state.

The state agency for the Control of AIDS, disclosed this at a weekly review meeting.

According to the agency, the 77 positive results were obtained from the 2156 persons tested across the 16 local government areas of the state last week.

It further disclosed that the state has 36,396 persons currently living with HIV and are also receiving treatment.

Director General of the Agency, Dr. Garba Danjuma while speaking said new infections are the major setbacks to the elimination of HIV globally.

He assured that the agency in collaboration with development partners would continue to sensitise residents of the state to reduce new infections.

According to him, “20,200 of those currently receiving treatment are virally suppressed.

“Of the 2150 persons tested last week, 77 of the results returned positive.

“76 of the positive cases have also been documented to start treatment in the health facility closest to them.”

The development partners which include Reaching Impact and Saturation Epidemic Control (RISE Nigeria), WHO among others at the meeting also evolved a blueprint to curtail the spread of new infections, especially in rural communities.

The Agency had also earlier inaugurated an HIV/AIDS media advocacy team to help the agency achieve its objective of zero new infections of HIV in the state by 2030.