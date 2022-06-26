.

The Sokoto State Governor, Rt. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal’s revolution in the education sector has continued to yield the desired results following the graduation of another set of 55 students from amongst those being sponsored by his administration, to study Medical and Paramedical courses in India.

Recall that the Governor had in 2018 approved foreign scholarships for some students to study various medical professional fields such as Physiotherapy, Nursing Sciences, Pharmaceutical Sciences, Biomedical Engineering and Pharmacy among others.

Twenty-three (23) of the newly graduated students read Nursing Sciences, fifteen (15) studied Biomedical Engineering, fourteen (14) read Physiotherapy course, while the remaining three (3) are graduates of Pharmaceutical Sciences.

Gov. Tambuwal’s commitment to boosting education through various initiatives is on track as evidenced by the success stories shared by these fresh medical graduates.

This strategy has also been responsible for the repositioning of the medical profession as well as bridging the gap of manpower in the health sector.

This is coming a week after Tambuwal approved the release of N1,000,000,000 for the payment of registration fees and upkeep allowances to the sponsored state students both within and outside the country.

The approved fund included N188.5 million for the payment of registration fees to 5,643 state students in Sokoto State University (SSU), N312.9 million for 7,096 students in Usmanu Danfodiyo University (UDUS), $89,100 and £15,000 for tuition and upkeep allowances of some regular students in various institutions in London, Canada and other countries.

Others include $570,000 equivalent to (N342,000,138) for the payment of tuition and upkeep allowances for both new students studying various medical courses in the Republic of Sudan.

Governor Tambuwal also approved the redeployment of the evacuated Ukraine students to other countries and assigned top government officials to travel to Sudan, Egypt and Turkey so as to ascertain the best institutions as part of preparation for their redeployment.

The Tambuwal’s educational innovation extends beyond the health sector as it recently championed the sponsorship of three Sokoto State indigenes to study two-year standard Pilot course at the International Aviation College Ilorin, Kwara state.

Their tuition and upkeep allowances will gulp N42.1m during the period.