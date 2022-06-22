An Ado-Ekiti High Court has sentenced one Tajudeen Usman, 50, to life imprisonment for raping a four-year-old minor.



Usman was arraigned before Justice Lekan Ogunmoye on a one-count charge of rape.

He was said to have defiled the minor on Aug. 21, 2020 at Ikere Ekiti.



In a statement to the police, the victim stated that the convict, popularly called Daddy Latifat, “who lives in our house, took me to his sitting-room on that day.



“He said I should sit on his lap, then he removed my pants and put his something (penis) where I use to urinate (virgina).



“He used to call me to his sitting room every time to do it,” she added.



Testifying before the court, the minor’s mother said: “I was making cassava flour, when my daughter went to defecate in the area.



“When I went to pack the faeces, I noticed blood in it. Thereafter, I checked her anus and virgina.



“I saw blood coming out of the place and I became very scared.

“When I probed her, she said, ‘it was Daddy Latifat that put his something to where I use to urinate’,” she said.



The woman said that she later reported the matter at Ikere Ekiti Police Station.

The Prosecutor, K.S. Adeyemo, called five witnesses and tendered defendant’s statement to prove his case.



Adeyemo also tendered the victim’s statement and medical report as exhibits.

He said the offence contravened Section 31 (2) of the Child’s Right Law, Cap.C7 Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.



The Counsel for the defendant, Tope Salam, prayed the court to temper justice with mercy because of the defendant’s age.



Delivering judgment on the matter, Justice Lekan Ogunmoye, said the prosecutor proved before the court that the defendant had sexual intercourse with the minor without her consent.



Ogunmoye said: “In all, the prosecution had proved his case beyond reasonable doubt against the defendant.



“The sole issue for determination is resolved in favour of the prosecution, the defendant is convicted as charged.



‘’The sentence for the offence of rape under Child’s Right Law is mandatory, he is sentenced to life imprisonment.”