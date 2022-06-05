We profile these group of young CEOs & business owners who have excelled in their fields & are on their paths to creating legacies while building their empires

1.John Kalu

Leading the pack holding the number one spot on the list is Real estate broker, John Kalu of Sequola Realty. The 27 years old Computer Science graduate of from Abia State University where he hails from is the last child in a family of 4. He got into real estate in 2018 where he worked at a real estate firm for more than 2 years & gained knowledge about the business. After a successful stint, he decided to establish his own real estate company which birthed Sequola Realty in 2021.In the space of one year, he has made tremendous progress & positioned himself as one of the real estate brokers to pay quality attention to.

His brand, Sequola Realty is a boutique real estate brokerage firm specializing in sales, leases, property management & development in Lagos. As a firm widely known for their cutting edge approach to marketing, Sequola Realty is also the first real estate brokerage firm in west Africa to accept cryptocurrency as a payment option in tune with modern age technology while creating a favorable environment for clients both home & abroad. In less than 9 months of commencing operation, his brand has been involved in the sales & transactions of properties worth over N1.5B which is quite impressive for a rising brand.

John Kalu is on the verge of delving into other forms of real estate while also using technology as an important tool in amplifying the growth of his brand. He is one to watch out for

2.Titilayo Fasasi

Fasasi Titilayo Moshalewa is the CEO of Wigs by Titi Stores, a premium quality dealer in both pure virgin hairs and human hair blends. She is a native of Ogun State. The hardworking & enterprising lady kicked off her brand as an online store in January 2018.She made her items available through the social media space while embarking on a direct approach. Her dedication & success which resulted into high sales took her to the next level as her first flagship store in Egbeda surfaced after one year (2019) in the online space.

This got her several nominations, one of which was the Scream Magazine Honours (By organizers of the popular Scream All Youth Awards). Titilayo Fasasi is credited with gathering a massive following of loyal customers, a move she achieved singlehandedly & was made possible by her system of operation as WIG BY TITI STORES stands out with their budget friendly pricing system that is tailor made to fit every one. This allows their business partners to transact with favorable conditions. As a mantra, her hair brand stands for stylish and affordable hairs for everyone as the friendly tailor made budget system has helped drop-shippers and wholesalers to make more returns on their business investments from their comfort zones. This sets Titilayo Fasasi apart from other entrepreneurs in her line of business

Three successful years with Titilayo Fasasi at the helms of affairs has brought about the relocation of her store to a bigger & better place on the island while increasing accolades and recognition for her & her brand. A notable achievement is being listed by Scream Media as one of the TOP 50 YOUNG PERSONS IN AFRICA this year as the businesswoman is set to receive the prestigious award next month

3.Basit Ajiboye

Basit Ajiboye is a fashion designer, stylist & fashion entrepreneur who has carved a niche for himself & his brand, B-Citi Clothing when it comes to urban, contemporary wears tailored to perfection. His brand is an all-season urban clothing brand which also renders custom made products, styling services and brand consultation. He successful combines several techniques to produce the desired output.

His knack for fashion & styling brought about his entry into the fashion world in the year 2013.As an individual who was always fascinated by designs, fabrics & print, his interest reached the stage of curiosity & upon graduation, he found himself in the craft as his cousin who was already in the business at the time, took him in and showed him the ropes.

Over the years, he has created a name for himself & is responsible for taking on the jobs on major brands. His rapid growth earned him a major prize few years ago as he won an award at Maya Awards Africa asides getting nominated by Scream All Youth Awards. Basit Ajiboye is also known for passing on knowledge to those who are willing to learn as he serves as an instructor to young people with interest to ply his route in the fashion world.

4.Adeola Layiwola

Adeola Layiwola is the brain behind Carnelians Events and logistics, the perfect one-stop event and logistic solutions. Carnelians events and logistics offer distinct services from event planning and consultancy to logistics and rentals.

She started events and logistics services right from her undergraduate days and she has proven her versatility and proficiency over the years. Carnelians events and logistics (Carnelian Empire Limited) is a registered company operating from the heart of Lagos. She has graced the headlines with her regular self headlined events, one of which includes her popular themed pool parties that accommodate the creme de la creme of the social circle

The company has created events and logistics services for top firms in the past with great success testimonies, and continues to offer topnotch and creative services. Her brand has a wide range of corporate and mutual relationships with creatives and vendors in the events and logistics space. As someone who doesn’t joke with quality, she hires gifted hands to create long lasting experience and services for our clients, and this has been our core value over the years. Recently, she kicked off her ‘Sip & paint’ series which has recorded a huge turnout for all the editions done so far

5.Bukola Akintayo

Ekiti-state born Bukola Akintayo obtained a B.Tech in chemistry, but delved into the hair business in 2017 where she kicked off with zero capital. She established her brand, Beckie with the good hair during the quest to get quality hair to use. The entrepreneur who is from a family of 5 specializes in the sale of strictly human hair of all types ranging from India hair, Vietnamese hair, Burmese hair amongst many others. She is an hair colorist who prides herself as the number one donor hair vendor.

In 2020, she was nominated in the Fast rising entrepreneur category at Scream Honors 2020 as a result of her rapid growth within a short while. At the end of the year, she scored a Scream African Women Awards nomination for hair brand of the year. She has progressed over the years & grown a strong clientele to solidify her name in the hair business over time. She is definitely one to look out for as her work rate is incredible