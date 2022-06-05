Five persons were confirmed dead while nine others sustained varying degrees of injuries when a Toyota Hiace bus suddenly caught fire on motion opposite Tabiorah Church, Ogere on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Mr Ahmed Umar, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta on Wednesday.

Umar explained that the accident involving the bus with number plate KAA 601 XA occurred at about 8.38 a.m.

The sector commander explained that the lone accident was as a result of mechanical deficiency which resulted to fire outbreak while the vehicle was still on motion.

“A total of 14 people were involved comprising seven male adult, four female adult, one boy and two girls.

“A total of nine people were injured comprising five men, three women and one boy.

“Five persons were recorded death from the accident comprising of two men, one woman and two girls,” he said .

The FRSC boss stated that the injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere for medical attention while the deceased were deposited at FOS Morgue, Ipara .

The sector commander expressed deep pain at the development, advising motorists to always put their vehicles in good condition before going on any trip. (NAN)