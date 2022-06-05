By Sherifat Lawal

Low blood pressure also known as hypotension is a condition where the blood pressure is below 90mm Hg for the top number and 60 mm Hg for the bottom number.

Low blood pressure varies from person to person.

It is as life threatening as high blood pressure.

Although, it may not come with noticable symptoms, below are five of many conditions that can cause low blood pressure:

Blood Loss

Losing a lot of blood from an injury can cause the blood pressure to reduce drastically.

Internal bleeding, also reduces blood volume, leading to a severe drop in blood pressure.

Lack of certain nutrients in the body

Low levels of vitamin B-12, folate and iron can keep the body from producing enough red blood cells (anemia), which can lead to low blood pressure.

Pregnancy

Low blood pressure is common in the first 24 weeks of pregnancy.

Changes during pregnancy cause blood vessels to expand rapidly.

The changes may cause blood pressure to drop.

Dehydration

When the body doesn’t have enough water, blood volume decreases.

This can cause blood pressure to drop.

Fever, vomiting, severe diarrhea and strenuous exercises can lead to dehydration.

Infection

Severe infection such as septicemia can cause blood pressure to be low.



When an infection enters into the bloodstream, it can lead to a life threatening drop in blood pressure called septic shock.

