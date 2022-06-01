By Esther Onyegbula

Policemen attached to Kirikiri Divisional Police, Lagos State Police Command is currently investigating a 35-year-old man, Ugo Chukwunenye Emmanuel for having carnal knowledge of a minor.

The suspect, Emmanuel was arrested following a discovery by the victim’s parents on Monday that he has been sexually abusing their twelve-year-old daughter.

Vanguard learned that suspect, Emmanuel, who has been defiling the victim since last year, threatened to kill the victim if she tells anyone that he was defiling her.

Victim’s father’s account

According to the victim’s father, Mr Arinze, my daughter said that Emmanuel threatened her not to tell anyone. He also said he would kill her and her parents if she told anyone.

My daughter said that Emmanuel used a pillow to cover her mouth to prevent her from shouting each time he defiled her.”

Admitting to the Crime, Emmanuel confessed to having a canal relationship with the victim. According to him, “he has been abusing the teenager since last year.”

Confirming the arrest, the Spokesperson of Lagos state police command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin said the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation And Intelligence Department, Yaba, Panti. Meanwhile, the victim has been taken to Mirabel Center for a medical test.”

Vanguard News Nigeria