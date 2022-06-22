A 6.1-magnitude earthquake has killed at least 250 people in Afghanistan’s eastern Paktika Province, the state-run news agency and officials reported on June 22.

A local official quoted by the BBC said at least 250 people had lost their lives. Muhammad Nassim Haqqan, the head of the Taliban-led disaster-management agency, said the majority of confirmed deaths were in Paktika.

Casualties were also reported in the eastern Nangarhar and Khost provinces, Haqqani said.

According to reports, rescuers have arrived at the scene by helicopter.

The disaster comes as Afghanistan remains largely isolated after the Taliban takeover in August last year amid the withdrawal of the U.S.-led international forces.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said the earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 shook parts of Afghanistan and Pakistan in the early hours of June 22.

The EMSC and the German Research Center for Geosciences said its magnitude was 6.0.

The USGS said the quake struck about 46 kilometers southwest of the city of Khost in southeastern Afghanistan and was at a depth of 51 kilometers.

Tremors were felt over an area inhabited by about 119 million people in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and India, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said on Twitter.

It was felt in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, as well as Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, according to witness accounts posted on the EMSC website and on Twitter.

The EMSC also said an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.5 struck in southern Iran around the same time. The USGS said that quake struck 50 kilometers southeast of Mohr and had a magnitude of 5.3.