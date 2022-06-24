TWENTY-FOUR students of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources Effurun, Delta State have bagged First Class degrees as the institution sets to install a new Chancellor in their Third Convocation ceremony.

The 3rd Convocation Ceremony is scheduled to hold on Friday 17th and Saturday 18th June 2022 for the 2018/2019 and 2019/2020 sets.

Vice Chancellor, Prof. Akpofure Rim-Rukeh made the revelation yesterday during a Pre Convocation press briefing at the school Campus.

Rim-Rukeh said that, “I am elated to inform you that in the 3rd Convocation ceremony, a total of 1,409 (made up of 1,201 First Degrees, 101 Post Graduate Diploma and 107 Masters Degrees) graduands will be receiving their certificates from our two Colleges and the school of Post Graduate studies.

“The figures comprised of 24 First Class, 438 Second Class Upper Division, 619 Second Class Lower Division and 120 Third Class Degrees respectively.

“It will also feature the installation of HRM, Oba Babatunde Adewale Ajayi, Akarigbo & Paramount Ruler of Remo Land as the new Chancellor of the Institution.”

The VC said that the ceremony will mark a deviation from the past where convocation is based on double helix model of Government and University to the triple helix model of e, University and Industry.

He further said that Engr. Simbi Wabote, Executive Secretary of Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, (NCDMB) will deliver the convocation lecture themed, “Defining the value of Local Content in Petroleum Education.”

Rim-Rukeh also said that there will be a roundtable where industry experts will be discussing topics bordering the training needs of the institution as part of the activities.

The VC said high point of the event will be the Investiture of five prominent Nigerians that have contributed immensely to the growth of the nations economy with Honourary doctorate of FUPRE.

He listed them as; Engr. Rotimi Williams Ajileye Chief Executive Alpha Integrated Energy Services, Mr. Alfred Irabor Okoigun, Group Managing Director of Arco Group Plc, Mrs. Owen Omogiafo, President and Group CEO of Tanscorp Nigeria Plc, Sir Monday John Onyeme, Chairman, DBIR and Engr. Daniel Elozino Omoyibo, CEO, DANMOTECH Group.

Rim-Rukeh concluded that over 18 patents breakthrough of lecturers of the Institution shall be on display as the institution is set to partner, Manufacturing Association of Nigeria, MAN with a view to commercialization of the Rights.