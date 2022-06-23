By Gabriel Olawale



The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, yesterday, expressed mixed feelings over the state of democracy in Nigeria, saying the last 23 years have not been that fulfilling.



Speaking during the commemoration of June 12, organised by the Oodua People’s Congress, OPC, Adams said that there are issues that need to be resolved urgently.



His words: “I make bold to say that the last 23 years of democracy has not been that fulfilling. It is not fulfilling because there are issues that need to be resolved urgently.”



“I agree with democracy all over the world is evolving. It is always a work in progress, however, there is an urgent need for us to renegotiate the existence of this country. Nigeria’s federating units must be restructured into regionalism to allow the regions to develop at their own pace.



“The good thing about the June 12 story is that despite all the challenges, it taught us about courage, tenacity and resilience as the best way to fight for a cause. It also taught us that the struggle for a better society is like a journey that begins with lots of uncertainties but ends in glory.”