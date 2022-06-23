.

By Chioma Obinna

Twenty-three-year-old undergraduate of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, FUTA, Mojeed Adegoke, is in dire need of N12.5 million for a life-saving kidney transplant and treatment for other chronic ailments.

Adegoke was an app builder, working for Google. His dream was to be one of the best tech-builders in Nigeria and Africa until his dream was botched three years ago when he suddenly fell ill.

He was said to have been diagnosed with chronic kidney disease in 2021 following months of severe headaches. This, however, made him put a hold on his final year project at the Federal University of Technology, Akure.

According to ABUAD Multi-System Hospital in Ekiti State, Adegoke had been to their facility on 5th August 2021 with complaints of recurrent headaches and reduction in urine output of eight months duration.

Examination at presentation, urine and blood tests, and ultrasound scan results showed features suggestive of chronic kidney disease possibly secondary to Chronic Glomerulonephritis.

He was discharged to a haemodialysis clinic after sustained clinical improvement to continue thrice-weekly dialysis on an outpatient basis on current medications.

On the projected cost of dialysis for six months, Adegoke would be expected to continue three times weekly hemodialysis among others.

Speaking to journalists on his sick bed, Adegoke pleaded with Nigerians to come to his aid. “This sickness has not only snatched my ambition in life,” he lamented profusely. “It has rendered me vulnerable and depressed.”

Young Adegoke needs all of your support to live again. He needs financial assistance to be useful to himself, his family, his community, and the nation.

If you’re touched by Mojeed’s story, please send your donations to account number: 2264680303, UBA, Account name: Mojeed Olanrewaju Adegoke.