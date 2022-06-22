Two days to the much-anticipated trials for the 22nd Commonwealth Games scheduled for the prestigious Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City, the Edo State Government has declared its readiness to make the trials one of the best in recent times.

The Chairman of the Sports Commission, Yussuf Alli, who disclosed this expressed his joy over the government’s readiness and support for hosting sporting events in the state.

“I am so excited with the level of support we are getting from His Excellency, Godwin Obaseki. The state government’s interest in sports is second to none.

“For instance, the govt has given us the full assurance of hosting the Commonwealth trials in a manner that has not been witnessed in Nigeria, this gives me joy.

“One thing I can assure you is that the athletes, the officials and the journalists will have a memorable time in Benin. Everything from decent accommodation to security and transportation is being put in place.

“This is coupled with first-class facilities at the Ogbe Stadium.

On behalf of the state govt and the people of Edo State, I want to welcome the athletics family to Benin.

“I also want to use this opportunity to invite athletics fans wherever they are to troop out to cheer the best of Nigerian athletes who are reading to make Nigeria proud during the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

“It’s a great pleasure to be granted this opportunity to showcase the best of Nigerian athletes here in Edo State,” Yussuf Alli, who is the Coordinator of Team Nigeria at the Commonwealth Games added.

Athletes and officials have started arriving in Benin City ahead of the trials starting on Friday, June 24th.

