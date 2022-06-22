By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has been commended for his role in convincing some aggrieved Senators elected under the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC to remain in the party.

The Director General, APC Frontiers Coalition, Hon. Tunde Kolawale made the commendation on Wednesday via a statement from Kalu’s media office.

He praised Kalu for initiating the processes of appealing the Senators.

Recall that some aggrieved Senators serving on the platform of the All Progressives Congress met with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Tuesday.

The Senators, numbering about 22, had threatened to leave the party over the outcome of primaries in their state ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Leader of the delegation, Kalu had said the lawmakers felt disenfranchised by the process.

Kolawale said Kalu’s leadership qualities have frantically united party members, noting that the ruling APC would remain the majority party in the national assembly.

“Senator Orji Uzor Kalu used his closeness to President Muhammadu Buhari to initiate that visit from what we heard. He has done very well as a party man and we must commend him for that initiative. Don’t forget the National Chairman also met with the Senators. This is about human relation. Don’t forget that Senator Orji Kalu was awarded as the best Senator in Constituency projects and human relations. He has continued to demonstrate and uphold that even in the APC.

“We must commend him, President Muhammadu Buhari, Senator Ahmad Lawan and the National Chairman of our great party for being committed to the growth of our party. Senator Kalu is a thorough party man with great leadership qualities. He is a good brand for our party, a mobilizer and trailblazer,” he said.

Speaking at the meeting, President Buhari urged the Senators to exercise restraint in their decision to defect from the party.

President Buhari had at the meeting said the defections were a threat to the APC’s majority in the National Assembly.

Kalu at the end of the meeting said the aggrieved Senators would no longer pursue defection from the APC.

“Earlier this afternoon, I led the 22 aggrieved Senators and members of the All Progressive Congress to President Muhammad Buhari,GCFR,” Kalu, the Chief Whip of the ninth senate, said in a statement.

“Our meeting with Mr President was successful and the issue of decamping from our party has been laid to rest”, he said.