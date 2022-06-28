Hon. Tamarankro Obriki, candidate of All Progressives Congress APC for Bomadi/Patani Federal Constituency has insisted that he is contesting to win the federal constituency at the general election in 2023, and urged the public to disregard any contrary insinuations on his ambition.

Obriki, who spoke through his media office, in a statement made available to newsmen in Warri, Delta State, maintained that he emerged the APC candidate for the federal constituency via a validly conducted primary conducted by APC Electoral officials and monitored by Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, as witnessed by party stakeholders.

” The attention of the media office of Hon. Tamarankro Obriki, candidate of All Progressives Congress APC for Bomadi/Patani Federal Constituency, has been brought to a misleading publication, wherein, it was wrongly insinuated that he was made the APC candidate to enable the opposition party’s candidate win. We urge the public, and APC leadership and our teaming supporters in Bomadi/Patani federal constituency to disregard the allegation”.

” To set the record straight, our Principal, candidate of All Progressives Congress APC for Bomadi/Patani Federal Constituency, is very determined to win the general election. He joined the contest to win and we have the supports of the electorates and stakeholders in the federal constituency”.

” Hon. Tamarankro Obriki, candidate of All Progressives Congress APC for Bomadi/Patani Federal Constituency, had never worked for or under the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP at any given time. The APC had a successful primaries which an Ijaw leader and party stakeholder, Dr.Felix Tuodolo, stepped down and endorsed Obriki before the primary”.

” We also use this opportunity to strongly condemn the unsubstantiated allegations made against our leader and gubernatorial candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege ( Deputy President of the Senate); and our amiable State Chairman, Elder Omeni Sobotie, over the candidature of our Principal, as APC candidate for Bomadi/Patani federal constituency. Interestingly, both Omo-Agege and Elder Sobotie are working very hard and cordially with all stakeholders to ensure APC wins Delta State in 2023″.

The statement further said: ” Victory is sure for our Principal, Hon. Tamarankro Obriki, and we urge our teeming and ever growing supporters in Bomadi / Patani Federal constituency to disregard the needless distraction. It is unheard and unacceptable to again vote for one man to remain in office for 28 years, it hasn’t happened in any other federal constituency in Nigeria at large. When the time is right and close, our Victory will be obvious to all.”