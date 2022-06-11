.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Presidential Support Committee, has congratulated the winners of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primaries, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and the Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District re-run poll, Godswill Akpabio.

In separate congratulatory statements issued on Saturday by its Director, Media and Publicity, Dr. Kailani Muhammad, the committee described their land slide victories as sign of their acceptability by the people.

“The PSC glorifies God Almighty, the maker and unmaker of kings, and hereby wishes our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, divine protection, good health, and good fortune in all his endeavors and good plans for a great country, Nigeria.

“We appreciate the challenges ahead and shall as usual, dutifully mobilize our membership nationwide and in the diaspora to do the needful.

“We wish to call on the entire Presidential Support Committee (PSC) members and indeed, over 40 million registered members of our great party, APC to evolve internal mechanisms for the mass mobilization of Nigerian voters for the support of senator Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to give victory to (APC) in the 2023 general election,” it said in its statement on Tinubu’s emergence as APC standard

On the other hand, the Committee noted, in a separate statement, that Akpabio had secured a total of 478 votes out of the 512 accredited delegates emerge as a senatorial candidate of the APC.

It said, “The landslide victory has clearly demonstrated how the people of Akwa Ibom held Senator Akpabio in high esteem due to his uncommon transformation of the state while he was the state’s chief executive for eight years.

“PSC, therefore, seizes the opportunity to salute Senator Akpabio’s resilience and patriotic resolve to step down for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the just concluded APC Presidential Primaries, describing his action as uncommon, particularly as he took the decision in the best national interest.

“Senator Akpabio is no doubt a celebrated leader in his community and his victory at the just concluded primaries for the position of senate has clearly attest to that.”