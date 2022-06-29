By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

A political pressure group, Democratic Young Patriots, DYP, has advised the All Progressives Congress, APC, to adopt the Tinubu-Marwa presidential ticket, as a liberal, strategic and Pan-Nigerian move.

The political pressure group said the Tinubu-Marwa ticket would appeal to the majority of Nigerians, including dousing religious concerns.

It described Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (retd) as the best option from the North for the APC’s Vice Presidential Candidate slot.

While urging the APC Presidential Candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to consider the retired military general, the group said, “Marwa’s pedigree, family history and marriage, including records of service, towers above the Nigerian fault lines.”

DYP in a statement by its Coordinator, Bukola Ayelabola, in Abuja, Wednesday, added that “the choice of Marwa, who is doing a great job as Nigeria’s anti-drug Czar, could be APC’s most accessible ticket to sell.

“Both Tinubu and Marwa were visionary in their liberalism and Pan-Nigerian mindset; while Tinubu married a Christian from the South-South, Marwa was married to a Christian from the South-East.

“Both Tinubu and Marwa were former governors with a legacy of service: while Tinubu was a two-term governor of Lagos State under this fourth republic, Marwa was a two-time governor under the Military in Borno and Lagos States.

“In the course of their service to the people and Nigerians, both Tinubu and Marwa have been able live above the Nigerian ethnoreligious fault lines and consistently demonstrated a sense of liberalism.

“If the APC must pick a Vice Presidential candidate who will give the party and Tinubu the needed national acceptance, it has to be a Buba Marwa.”

It noted that the choice of Marwa would give Tinubu “the best and experienced handle on Nigeria’s worsening, judging by what Marwa is doing with the NDLEA.”