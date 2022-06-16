By David Royal

Nigerian rapper, Folarin Falana, professionally known as Falz has said that he would rather die fighting for a cause than getting knocked down by a biker on a road where there’s no proper traffic control.

The rapper who was addressing the state of the nation in an interview with Osi Suave, the Nigerian OAP, also stated that Nigeria needs a general overhaul.

He said, “We need a very large and general overhaul. A lot of things need to be revamped,” he said.

“Some argue even the constitution needs amendment.”

Speaking on why he doesn’t fear lambasting the governments, bad governance, and speaking “truth to power”, Falz said Nigeria is already at rock bottom.

“It’s a rough environment we’re living in. But I feel like there’s nothing to be scared of when you’re already at rock bottom. That’s how everyone should be feeling. It can’t get much worse than this,” the rapper said.

“Why would I fear for my life when the kind we exist in is not exciting. Basic amenities are unavailing. Every Nigerian is one small sickness away from either going broke or passing away. What kind of life is that?

Falz further lamted that there’s nothing to be happy about or fear for in a life that’s fickle and fragile “What’s there to be happy about or fear for in life so fickle and fragile? I’d rather die fighting for a cause than getting knocked down by a biker because there’s no proper traffic control. It’s as simple as that.”