By Bashir Bello,KANO

Amid ongoing consultations processes over who emerges as the running mate to All Progressive Congress, APC Presidential flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmad Tinubu, a Special Adviser to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on Media, Shehu Isa has opened up on why the party and Tinubu should pick Ganduje as running mate ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Isa who was quick to clear the air on the Muslim-Muslim ticket which he said was unconstitutional, noted that Ganduje was the best person to run along the presidential flag bearer of the party, Tinubu.

The Media aide made this known while speaking with newsmen in Kano over the weekend.

According to Isa, “looking at the calibre and track records in both civil service, politics and the kind of person he is, Ganduje is perhaps the only option APC has.

“It is Ganduje, in the whole north who stood for Tinubu’s campaign openly despite the challenges of rejection from many others and while stakeholders in the north were afraid to endorse him publicly.

“He has no tribalism, despite being a native Fulani, he gave out his daughter to Yoruba. Even Tinubu will be at peace to work with him as running mate.

“Ganduje as Vice President, he will surely mediate the issues of Fulani herdsmen, kidnappers, banditry among other forms of criminality bedeviling the country being a native Fulani speaker,” he stated.

On the challenge of Muslim-Muslim ticket, Isa said, “it is not constitutional and Kaduna had experimented it and since then, the state has been peaceful, void of ethnic violence the state has been known for,” the Special Adviser to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on Media, Shehu Isa however noted.