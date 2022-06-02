.

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Nigerian Youths Collective action, NYCA, on Thursday, vowed not not to vote political parties that field candidates that are above 55 years of age as their Presidential candidates in 2023.

Speaking at a press conference, the Southwest Coordinator of NYCA, Ogunrinde Oluseyi the youths also

launched the #NoToAncestorPresident and #WeDemandYoungPresident political movement towards the 2023 Presidential election.”

Rising from a two-day interactive session, the youths promised to promote the principles of the Not Too Young to Run law, and the need to promote upward mobility of young people in all the spheres of leadership in the country.

The communiqué reads: “That the whole essence of the Not Too Young To Run agitation and the successful passage of the Bill into law was to have a generational leadership change and we applaud the commitment of the President Buhari administration, in this regard.

“That the prohibitive costs of nomination Forms and the current practice of making very old people presidential candidates of political Parties is a direct assault on the Not Too Young To Run Act and block the opportunities for young people.

“We condemn in strong terms, the failure of some political parties to follow the demands of Nigerian Youth, for a generational shift in leadership and their subsequent selection of old candidates, some close to 80 years old, for the next Presidential election.

“That Nigerian Youths will ignore, avoid, and not vote political Parties that field candidates that are above 55 years of age as their Presidential candidates.

“That one of the major things causing problems in this country today is because many old people are in charge of our national affairs who are not in tune with the current global governance practices, hence, the need for a young generation of leaders, in 2023.

“Nigerian youths shall mobilise for, support and vote Parties that field only young candidates especially presidential candidates.

“That we have decided to say No! to old candidates and to support young candidates.

“Therefore, we launch our #NoToAncestorPresident and #WeDemandYoungPresident political movement towards the 2023 Presidential election.

“That it is needful to deepen participation by deliberately mainstreaming young people in government for the purpose of ensuring the prosperity of our nation.

“Finally, we urge Nigerian Youth, to remain steadfast in our renewed commitment, towards ensuring that there is a generational power shift, in our country, come 2023.”