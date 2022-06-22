By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) on Tuesday restated its neutrality towards the decision of the presidential standard bearers of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar; declaring that it remained indifferent to their choice of running mates.

The organisation’s Director, Strategic Communications, Mr Samaila Musa, who stated this at a press briefing in Abuja, while reacting to insinuations of an alleged attack on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as the PDP vice presidential candidate, said its interest in the country’s political leadership remained altruistic.

Musa also said as a renowned pro-democratic group, the CNG was only committed to the principles of good governance and quality leadership.

He also stressed that the purported recommendation of one Dr Ibrahim Bello-Dauda a.k.a. El-Dabi as the preferred Vice Presidential candidate for the APC by some of its members were personal opinions and not the position of the organisation.

“Consequently, the we assert that CNG is neither pro APC nor Pro PDP; or any political party for that matter; that CNG does not condemn or recommend any candidate or running mate for any political party; that CNG, during its last meeting or at any other engagement, neither discussed nor condemned choice of Okowa as the running mate to the PDP Presidential Candidate; that CNG does not know or have any relationship whatsoever with one Dr Ibrahim Bello-Dauda, hence, does not recommend or prefer him as vice presidential candidate for the APC.

“While a member or affiliate of the CNG may have his personal opinion on national issues as guaranteed in the Nigeria’s Constitution, the CNG hereby disassociates itself from such positions and pronouncement.

“The CNG is resolutely committed to protecting the interest of Northern Nigeria without derailing from its ideals of neutrality, good governance and quality leadership.

“We wish to unequivocally make it abundantly clear that the CNG remains to its core principles of neutrality and always advocates for good governance and quality leadership,” Musa said.