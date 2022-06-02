Mr. Seth Kome

The Chief Executive Officer of Seth Hotel/LMG Club Mr. Kenneth Oghenekome popularly known as Oracle Barman has urged Nigerians to get their Permanent Voters Cards PVC to vote out old People.

Oghenekome in a video said the 2023 election is not about the old People but the youths.

He noted that youths shouldn’t be running away from Nigeria as a result of bad leadership since the 2023 general election is around the corner.

While encouraging Nigerians to register and get their PVC, he urged them to vote for youths at various levels contesting the general elections.

“Those in Nigeria and Diaspora should endeavour to register and get their voters cards.

“We can’t be on social media and complaining when we have the right to vote for good leaders who will transform our country.

“We can change bad leadership with our PVCS because our voters’ cards are our power.

“We the youths of Nigeria can’t be running away from this country.

“We should come together and fight for this country and the only way we can do that is to vote come 2023.

“We all are craving for change, we need to pick up ourselves with our PVC to say no to bad leadership.

“I am calling on our youths who are yet to get their PVCs to go and register to enable them to have their PVCs.

“Let’s elect good leaders who care about our future.” he said.