By Chinedu Adonu & Adannaya Mba

ENUGU—THE Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical and Bishop of Enugu, Anglican Communion,“Most Rev, Dr. Emmanuel Chuukwuma has called on Nigerians to get their Permanent Voters Card and vote out old politicians in 2023 elections.

He said old politicians have only succeeded in inflicting hardship on Nigeria.

Chukwuma who spoke while delivering the Presidential address and the Bishop’s charge during the 2nd session of the 18th Synod of Enugu Diocese at All Saint church, GRA Enugu, lamented that old politicians have disappointed the nation and Nigerians.

He however disclosed that the country would continue with the moral burden of injustice to a major component of Nigeria, since the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, did not pick their presidential candidates from the South East.

“With neither the PDP nor APC picking their presidential candidate from the South East for the 2023 general elections, the country will again have to continue with the moral burden of injustice to a major component of Nigeria.

“Many observers maintained that it would have done the country a lot of good if either the ruling party or the main opposition party had conceded its presidential ticket to the South East considering that the Igbo is one of the three major tribes in the country.

“Again, both parties flag bearers are still the old wine in a new bottle. How long shall we continue in this way? It appears there is no hope for Nigeria. If we must get it right, we need to go for the new wine in new bottle. Nigerians should get their PVCs and vote out those old cargoes. This is time to vote out corruption, bandits and terrorism. We can’t afford to make the same mistake of previous years. Please, youths rise to exercise your franchise and with God on our side, we can transform this country,” he said.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the electoral act amendment bill into law, urging him to ensure power shift to South East, stressing that for legacies, he must ensure free and fair elections.

Speaking on security of the nation, Chukwuma regretted that the security situation is still a great source of concern as terrorists, kidnappers and bandits have continued to unleash terror with no part of the country able to boast of being a safe haven anymore.

He suggested that government should device other approaches of solving numerous security problems in Nigeria, especially with those who have genuine grievances of marginalisation and are agitating for succession rather than military action.

“The rise in the activities of ritual killers, kidnappers, Fulani herdsmen, bandits, insurgents and the terrorists is a great cause for concern. The value of life in Nigeria is truly at its lowest ebb as even the media appears to be tired of reporting these deaths,” he said