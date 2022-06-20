Mr Dumebi Kachikwu, the Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), says the 2023 presidential election will be won by the vision of a candidate for Nigeria and not money.

The ADC presidential candidate said this in an interactive session with journalists in Lagos on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kachikwu, founder of Roots Television Nigeria, won the ADC presidential primary election held in Abeokuta, Ogun State on June 9.

Kachikwu scored 978 votes to defeat a one-time Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, who came second in the election with 589 votes.

Other aspirants in the contest included a person with special needs, Dr Chike Okogwu, who stepped down before the primary election; Dr Chukwuka Monye who scored 339 votes and Princess Chichi Ojei polled 72 votes, among others.

Responding to a question on his financial capacity to run a nationwide campaign against major parties, Kachikwu said the vision of candidates in the 2023 presidential poll remained more important than their financial capacity.

“Our democracy has grown. We are in an era where the electorate want to know what candidates will offer the country and how they intend to achieve such claims.

“I have a clear vision on how to make the Nigeria state work for all citizens,” he said.

Kachikwu, a Delta-born businessman and activist, also unveiled key areas he would focus on to make a substantial difference in the lives of Nigerians if elected.

He listed the key areas as public service reforms, eradication of corruption and war against terrorism, among others.

Kachikwu also promised to create equal opportunities for men and women, ensure an improved welfare package for teachers and technology-driven education and healthcare system to stop medical and education tourism.

“I will eliminate corruption by ensuring that Nigerian workers are paid better salaries, build modern cities with decent amenities, world-class health facilities, and accessible and affordable internet services across the country, among others,” he said.

Reacting to the resignation of Moghalu from the party after the primaries, Kachikwu said the ADC leadership would do its best to bring him back to their fold.

“I have equally reached out to him a couple of times and I believe that all differences emanating from our party primaries will be resolved as we all have the same vision to take Nigeria to greater heights.”

He, however, urged the media to give fair hearing to all the candidates in the general elections to enable Nigerians decide on the best candidate.