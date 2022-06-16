.

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, Wednesday suspended the State Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Hon. Okechukwu Orlando Nweze indefinitely.

The suspended Commissioner has been directed to handover all government property in his possession to Permanent Secretary of his Ministry.

In a statementt by Dr. Ugbala Kenneth Igwe, Secretary to the State Government/Coordinating

Commissioner, the former Commissioner was suspended “for his inability to discharge his duty effectively.

“

“His Excellency, the Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. Chief David Nweze Umahi, FNSE, FNATE, has directed indefinite suspension of Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Hon. Okechukwu Orlando Nweze with effect from June 15th 2022, for his inability to discharge his duty effectively.

“In the light of the above, Mr. Orlando Nweze is hereby directed to handover all government property in his possession to Permanent Secretary Ministry of Finance and Economic Development before the close of work on Wednesday 15th June, 2022.

“Please, ensure strict compliance to this directive.”