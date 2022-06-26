Leaders of the House2House group addressing the gathering in Agatu

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue State socio-political organisation, the House2House Support Group has said the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, choice of the Speaker of the State Assembly, Titus Uba and the state party chairman, Sir John Ngbede as the party’s governorship and deputy governorship candidate respectively, was a tactical move by the party to win the coming 2023 general elections in the state.

The group noted that the choice of the duo was indicative of the political experience of the leadership of the party pointing out that the choice clearly showed the preparedness of the party to consolidate on its popularity in the state.

The Director General of the group which is now christened House2House Support for Uba/Ngbede 2023, Chief Ediga Akpa who made the assertion weekend during a reception for Sir Ngbede at Obagaji, Agatu Local Government Area, LGA, of the state, said the choice was what Benue needed at this time.

The Director General in a statement by the Director of Publicity, Paul Tion, said: “The decision to chose Sir John Ngbede as running mate to Engr. Titus Uba has once again proven that the PDP State Chairman is the leader of Agatu people. We are therefore going to give him all our support like we have ever done.

“Sir Ngbede has proven through his record of achievements in various offices he held in the past that he has the capability to deliver on any assignment given him and this new mandate with Engr. Uba will not be any different.”

Speaking on behalf of the ‘Friends of Ngbede’, organizers of the reception, Gabriel Olofu, Paul Ochoche, Abu Adaegahi, Sule Sani and Joseph Odaudu all stated that it was God’s plan to make things right for the deputy governorship candidate as he had the needed support base to ensure victory for the party in the coming elections.

Others who spoke including Dan Ale, John Amali and Michael Obiabo assured of the support of the people of Agatu and the entire Benue South for the Uba/Ngbede ticket promising that they would all work assiduously for the success of the duo.

Former Agatu LGA Chairman, Mrs. Okwakoyi Eghiaruwa who urged the people to turn out to register in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration, CVR, exercise in order to vote the PDP said the Uba/Ngbede ticket was a welcome development and a sign of the good things to come for the youths and women of the state.

Responding, Sir Ngbede who commended his friends for honoring him said he would not take their friendship for granted. He urged the people to vote for all the PDP candidates in the election and appealed to those that were yet to get their voters cards to do so and use them for the PDP in 2023.

He said “the unprecedented love you have just shown me should be translated into action through the use of your voters cards in 2023 to vote the Uba/Ngbede ticket and all other PDP candidates in all categories of elections in Benue state.”

He also congratulated all PDP candidates in advance as he insisted that the embattled opposition All Progressives Congress, APC, might not feature any candidate in the 2023 elections in the state due to its alleged skewed primaries.

The State PDP Chairman also used the opportunity to reconcile the winners and losers at the recent primaries of the party in Apa and Agatu LGAs with all contestants in turn promising to remain in PDP and work together for the growth and victory of the party in all elections.