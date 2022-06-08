.

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

A leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC and former gubernatorial aspirant in Bauchi, Alhaji Al’ameen Muhammad has congratulated Ahmed Bola Tinubu who emerged as the party’s flagbearer after a thoroughly contested presidential primary election.

Al’amen in a statement distributed to newsmen in Bauchi on Wednesday, extolled the qualities of the party’s flagbearer, saying that it is a clear indication that APC is entrenched in the best democratic tenets.

“The transparency of the process is what our nation’s electoral system is desperately in need of as we move into the general elections. You have always shown vision and mission for working for the people, and you have put in so much effort and resources to realize this lifetime ambition.

“Now that you are closest to achieving it, having emerged as the presidential candidate of the greatest party in Nigeria and Africa, I have no doubt about you having the capacity to tackle the economic and security challenges bedeviling the country at this time if elected.

“I salute your courage, doggedness, patriotism and the perseverance you have exhibited proves to all that you are a true leader of APC, a true leader of African Polutics and Democracy. You have successfully ended government of cabals,” he said.

He also said that the transparent primary election he contested and won brought an end to cabals in the Nigerian Politics.

He added: “I want to use this opportunity to thank the members of the National Working Committee of the APC who followed the path of honour to allow delegates of the party to elect leaders of their choice.”