By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

YENAGOA- A group in the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Bayelsa State under the aegis of Pastor Reuben Initiative for Good Leadership and Accountability, PRIFGLA, has expressed their excitement with the emergence of its national leader, Asiwaju Bola Amhed Tinubu as the APC Presidential standard bearer for the 2023 elections.

The group in a statement signed by its founder, Pastor Reuben Wilson and made available to newsmen in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State said it believed that the Presidential candidate will use his over three decades of political experience as an astute politician and a competent administrator to secure landslide victory for the party in the forthcoming general election.

Pastor Reuben also expressed optimistism that Bola Tinubu will deploy his pragmatic and result oriented leadership to pilot Nigeria to the desired greatness.

He said: “The Pastor Reuben Initiative for Good Leadership and Accountability wishes to congratulate His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his emergence as the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate.

“We also wish to use this medium to congratulate, Hon.Ebitimi Amgbare, who is a member of our Advisory Council and the leader of the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu political family in Bayelsa State.

“We are optimistic that our Presidential Candidate will use his wealth of experience and competence to secure a landslide victory in the forthcoming general election for the party. We also believe that he shall be able to use his pragmatic Leadership to pilot Nigeria to the desired greatness.

“We have total confidence in his candidature as our Presidential Candidate and his result-oriented leadership to enthrone the Nigeria of our dreams.

“While calling on all patriotic Nigerians to massively vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the forthcoming presidential election to enable Nigerians enjoy his pragmatic leadership and robust wealth of experience. It is our firm conviction that a Bola Tinubu presidency is certainly for the betterment of all patriotic Nigerians.

“We are also using this medium to call on all members of the Pastor Reuben Initiative for Good Leadership and Accountability in all our branches in the Niger Delta States to mobilize massive support for the Tinubu Presidency.”