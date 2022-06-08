.

By Idowu Bankole

Lagos based politician, Abiodun Odofin has congratulated Asiwaju Bola Tinubu over his victory at the All Progressive Congress, APC, Presidential Primary election, warning that the ex-Lagos Governor should not be blackmailed to choose his running mate based on religion or ethnicity.

Abiodun, a Lagos based politician noted that it is high time those vying for political office stopped being judge based on ethnocultural values but genuine interest to serve the people.

Abiodun in a statement obtained by Vanguard, congratulated the former Lagos governor, said it was a bumpy ride for the national leader of the Ruling APC.

He said, “A hearty congratulations to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his emergence as the flagbearer of the APC in the coming presidential election.”

“It was a bumpy ride for Asiwaju to secure this win because he had 22 other candidates jostling for the position with him in the ruling party alone, but he pulled through.

“Now that BAT has emerged as the APC’s presidential candidate, what next?

Will Nigeria continue to play the ethnic, religious and cultural game in National affairs, regardless of the degree of importance or sensitivity?

Will the question of Muslim/Christian or Christian/Muslim tickets still be an issue?

If yes, to what end?

“While I want everyone to ponder on these questions In 2022, I enjoin all well-meaning Nigerians to rise above the walls of religion, culture and ethnicity in deciding who becomes who or not in deciding the fate of 200 million-plus Nigerians.

“Asiwaju should not be blackmailed to choose a running mate based on religion. If he wishes for a Muslim-Muslim ticket, so be it.

“It’s high time anyone vying for political positions in Nigeria is not judged based on their ethnocultural orientation or religion, but rather on a genuine interest in service-oriented governance, transparency, honesty, integrity and forward-thinking ability.

Tinubu emerged victorious after polling 1271 votes to defeat his closest rival Rotimi Amaechi who polled over 350 votes, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and others.

Earlier, 7 aspirants had stepped down for Tinubu, including former governor of Akwa Ibom Godswill Akpabio, Governor Badaru, anfd former Speaker of the House of Reps, Dimeji Bankole among others.