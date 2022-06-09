.

–– Says his emergence, victory for unity of Nigeria, APC

— Hails Buhari, party leaders, Northern Govs

Dayo Johnson Akure

Former governorship aspirant of the All Progressive Congress in Ondo state, Chief Olusola Oke has said that the Party’s Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is a Nigeria candidate widely accepted by all.

Oke, in a statement issued in Akure noted that ” Asiwaju’s victory, is a victory for APC and the unity of Nigeria.

“The primary election of APC has produced a Nigeria candidate widely accepted by all, I therefore express optimism that his election and victory at the poll will follow same national trend.

He said that ” The victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which has passed through the test of transparency and openness, was earned and given on the merits of his political sagacity, proven capacity, competence and above all, his ability to unite our nation.

“I have no doubt that he, Asiwaju will deliver electoral victory for APC and the good governance for Nigerians given his rich experience in governance, private sector and human development when elected as the president of the Republic of Nigeria.

Oke’s statement reads”The question about purposeful leadership that is conscious of rapid development has always been an issue of concern to all.

“The beginning of the answer to the question is to subject leadership selection process to a litmus test of transparency and openness; a time-tested leadership selection process capable of producing quality leaders.

“That all important litmus test was what the APC primary election that produced Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Presidential standard bearer has just passed.

“It is on the above premise that I join other well-meaning Nigerians to congratulate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory at the primary election of the All Progressive Congress where he emerged as the presidential candidate of our great party.

“I congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari for his leadership role. The celebrated outcome of the widely acclaimed free and fair primary under his leadership is an eloquent testimony to his democratic credentials.

” I also congratulate the National Chairman of our party and other national executive committee members on the successful conduct of a primary election adjudged to be free, fair and transparent at its Special Convention.

“Worthy of special appreciation is the historic role of the Northern governors.

” The northern governors, in a strong voice and display of courage, upheld the principle of power rotation between the North and the southern part of Nigeria. History will be kind on them for their historic role.

Oke added that “To all the contestants, I salute your courage, doggedness and unique spirit of sportsmanship.