Two-time former House of Assembly Candidate for Warri South Constituency 1 under the platform of All Progressives Congress, Prince Stanley Oritsemolebi Emiko, says the emergence of former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as APC Presidential Candidate and the Deputy Senate President, Rt. Hon. Ovie Omo – Agege as Delta State APC Governorship Candidate in the 2023 general elections, is unsettling the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Emiko’s position is contained in a press statement made available to journalists on Saturday.

The APC Chieftain, who was ecstatic about the candidacy of Senator Tinubu and DSP Omo – Agege, congratulated the duo on their “overwhelming victory at the APC Presidential and Governorship primaries “, saying,” the God-given intelligence and political sagacity ” of Senator Tinubu and DSP Omo- Agege, ” is causing members of PDP sleepless nights, because they are smelling taste of defeat already in the general elections slated for next year.”

” We will continue ongoing reconciliation efforts among members of APC in Delta State and ensure that any plot by PDP to rig the forthcoming elections in the state is thwarted, because we have implicit confidence in our Presidential, Governorship and other candidates, knowing that they are not just sellable political materials, but popular amongst Nigerians as a whole and Deltans in particular “, Emiko warned.