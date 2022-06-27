Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asíwájú Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has jetted out to France as part of his ongoing consultative visits ahead of next year’s presidential election.

The APC national leader traveled out of the country early on Monday morning after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

Vanguard findings revealed that the trip is also not unconnected with the need to pick his substantive running mate.

“He is off to Paris, France, to hold some important meetings. The APC standard bearer is expected back in the country shortly,” said his Media Office in a statement signed by Tunde Rahman.

Earlier before his departure, Tinubu had attended the public presentation of a book entitled ‘Mr. Speaker’ and launch of legislative mentoring initiative in commemoration of the 60th birthday of Speaker of the House Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

“On June 8, Asiwaju Tinubu emerged the presidential candidate of APC for the February 25, 2023 election at the party’s presidential primaries/national convention held at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

“After the election, he immediately embarked on a series of thank-you and reconciliation visits to those who contested against him at the party’s primaries including the seven aspirants who stepped down for him,” the statement recalled.