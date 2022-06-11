In his bid to consolidate the All Progressives Congress, APC ahead of the 2023 general elections the party’s presidential flag bearer, Bola Tinubu met with five presidential aspirants in Abuja.

Recall that Tinubu won the APC Presidential primary on Wednesday with eight aspirants stepping down for him.

Tinubu and Amosun

Tinubu polled 1271 votes to beat his major opponents, former minister and former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi who polled 316 while Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, had 235 votes.

The former Lagos governor has commenced a consolidatory mission, yesterday, he with the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who was runner-up during the primary.

Also, Senate President, Ahmad Lawan who took the fourth position during the primary met with Tinubu during prayers at the Abuja Central Mosque.

He has also met Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Senator Godswil Akpabio; former Governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun and Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello.