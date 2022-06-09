By Omeiza Ajayi

Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu may have begun consultations with critical stakeholders of the party to receive inputs on the choice of his running mate, Vanguard has learned.

The APC standard bearer is currently in a meeting with Northern Governors in the APC fold behind closed doors.

Although, details of the meeting were not immediately available, an aide to one of the governors said discussions about the party’s vice presidential candidate could not be ruled out.