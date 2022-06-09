By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos –Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Barr. Simon Lalong has congratulated Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on his emergence as the Presidential flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress, APC in the party’s just-concluded primary election.

Similarly, the Senator representing Plateau South in the National Assembly, Professor Nora Dadu’ut described Tinubu as the best man for the job, having toiled and sacrificed to ensure civilian rule, which the nation and its teeming people are witnessing today.

Lalong in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Makut Macham said the victory of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is a well-deserved one considering his experience, capacity, and investment in the growth of Nigeria’s democracy.

He notes, “The overwhelming victory of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu at the primary election vindicates the position of the APC Northern Governors that power should shift to the Southern part of the country in the interest of equity, justice, and unity.

“The Jagaban has remained a colossus in the Nigerian political landscape since the military era where he coalesced with others to push for a return to civilian rule and also played a key role in the emergence of the APC which eventually ended the rule of the PDP.

“Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s victory represents the confidence of the party that he has all it takes to lead the APC into the general elections and ensure victory for the party in the Presidential and other elections.”

While assuring him of support and collaboration for the battle ahead, Lalong urged him to use his wide reach and political sagacity to ensure that the process of reconciliation and enhancing unity is pursued with vigour and determination to enable the APC to retain power and consolidate on the legacies of President Muhammadu Buhari.

On her part, Dadu’ut added, “With Tinubu’s victory, APC stands a good chance of retaining power in 2023, Nigerians across the board recognize his contributions to our nation’s development…

“I also laud Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu for her support to her husband at all times. I am confident that Asiwaju Tinubu would transform our nation if elected President because he has been tested and trusted, his good works in Lagos State as Governor say a lot.”